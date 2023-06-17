Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CFO Purchases $35,000.00 in Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Cogan acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,649 shares in the company, valued at $723,649. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Movano Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOVE opened at $0.98 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Movano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movano by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Movano in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movano during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.