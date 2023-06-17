John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.8 %

WLYB opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 479.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.