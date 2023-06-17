Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,389 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Nasdaq worth $115,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

