Voya Investment Management LLC Has $161.10 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $161,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 538,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,104,000 after buying an additional 195,252 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.18 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.