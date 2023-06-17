Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 5,449 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $188,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,488 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

