Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 835 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,791,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,114.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,379 shares of company stock worth $36,861,217. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

