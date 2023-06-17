3,226 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

