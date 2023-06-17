Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $18,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.