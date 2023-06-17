Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

VCIT opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

