11,888 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Purchased by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.