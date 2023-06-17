ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,329,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 668,060 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 719,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,385,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 842,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 332,447 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

