ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

