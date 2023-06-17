Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,776,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.