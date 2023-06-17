Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,776,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
