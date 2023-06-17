Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $247.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.