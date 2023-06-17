Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
