Claro Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

