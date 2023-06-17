Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.68. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.