17,491 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

