Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.