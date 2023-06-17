Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,479 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

