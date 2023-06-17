Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,722,000 after purchasing an additional 707,534 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 31,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

