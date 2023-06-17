Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

