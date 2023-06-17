Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $183,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $375.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.12 and a 200 day moving average of $345.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

