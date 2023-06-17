Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Hagerty stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.73. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.58 million. Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.