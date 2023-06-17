Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.62 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $66,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $458.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.