Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,032,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.