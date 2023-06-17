Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.74.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,374 shares of company stock worth $321,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Accolade Price Performance
Shares of Accolade stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. Accolade has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The company had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.