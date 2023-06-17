Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,374 shares of company stock worth $321,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Accolade by 6,063.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. Accolade has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The company had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

