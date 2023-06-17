Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 112,757 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,757 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Prudential Financial worth $69,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

