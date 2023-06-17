FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of FirstEnergy worth $70,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

