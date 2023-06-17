Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 981,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,915 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $71,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $664,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $275,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,691,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

IBKR stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

