Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Hyatt Hotels worth $71,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $3,043,054. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.