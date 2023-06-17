Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,707 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $71,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

