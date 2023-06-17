Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,862 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $71,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

