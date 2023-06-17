Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vulcan Materials worth $72,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $210.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

