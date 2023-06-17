Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,138,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $73,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

