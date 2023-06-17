Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $75,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $491.36 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $346.34 and a 12 month high of $497.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.92. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

