Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $74,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

