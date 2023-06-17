Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $437.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.84 and a 200-day moving average of $245.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

