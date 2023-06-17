1,232 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

