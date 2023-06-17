Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 580 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $163.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $165.78.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

