Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,448 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $74,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after acquiring an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,223,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 48,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $49.88 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

