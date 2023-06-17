Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,125 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Cboe Global Markets worth $74,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,558,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

