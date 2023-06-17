Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 241,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 168,473 shares.The stock last traded at $41.77 and had previously closed at $42.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

