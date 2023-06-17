SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $179,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

