SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 288 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

