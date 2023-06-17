539,045 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 539,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,055,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 847,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 205,264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA USO opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $86.78.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.