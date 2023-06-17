National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $34.47 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 76656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSA. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

