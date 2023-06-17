Natixis Has $24.03 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Natixis grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 480.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after acquiring an additional 61,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $441.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,868 shares of company stock worth $40,709,629. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

