Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 47,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,035,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $171,014,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
