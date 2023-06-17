Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

